Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30
St. Michael's and All Angels Church
Ashton
Malcolm Smith Notice
Smith On June 22nd 2019
Malcolm
aged 61 years.
A loving dad, brother, grandad and friend to many.
Deep are the memories,
Precious they stay,
And time and no-one,
Can take them away.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Ashton on Friday July 12th at 10.30am followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Maddies Butterflies Childrens Cancer Charity c/o and all inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2019
