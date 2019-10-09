Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:15
Grimsargh Parish Church of St. Michael
Malcolm Baxendale Notice
BAXENDEN MALCOLM ANTHONY On 2nd October, aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Margery, father of Andrew and Nicola, father in law of Dawn and Patrick, grandad of Bob, Rachel, Dougie, Will and Kate and
great grandad of Kyron.
'A special thank you to Ribbleton Medical Centre, St. Catherine's Hospice, Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Longridge District Nurses who all cared and supported Malcolm and the family.'
The funeral service will take place at Grimsargh Parish Church of
St. Michael on Tuesday 15th October at 12:15pm, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' or 'St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2019
