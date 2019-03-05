|
PHILLIPSON Lynne Christine
(née Smith) Wife of John Michael Phillipson passed away peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 25th February.
A loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 10.45am.
No flowers please.
All enquiries to NC Funeral Directors, 11 Langcliffe Road, Preston, PR2 6UE.
Tel 01772 876878.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
