|
|
|
LA VALLE Lucia The family of the late Lucia
would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of comfort, cards of condolence and generous donations received at this sad time. Grateful thanks to all who attended the funeral service,
to Fr. Peter Draper for his thoughtful ministrations, also to
Fr. John for his attendance and to Tino's restaurant for their excellent food and service. Finally a heartfelt thanks to Anne and her team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More