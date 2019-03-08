Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30
St Anthony of Padua RC Church
Cadley Causeway
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucia La'Valle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucia La'Valle

Notice Condolences

Lucia La'Valle Notice
LA'VALLE LUCIA Suddenly but peacefully
at Chorley Hospital on 2nd March, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tommaso. Adored mum, nonna
and great-nonna.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Anthony of Padua RC Church, Cadley Causeway on
Friday 15th March at 11:30am followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers,
please make donations in memory of Lucia to St Catherine's Hospice.
Please wear something yellow.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors.
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices