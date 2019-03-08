|
LA'VALLE LUCIA Suddenly but peacefully
at Chorley Hospital on 2nd March, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tommaso. Adored mum, nonna
and great-nonna.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Anthony of Padua RC Church, Cadley Causeway on
Friday 15th March at 11:30am followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers,
please make donations in memory of Lucia to St Catherine's Hospice.
Please wear something yellow.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors.
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
