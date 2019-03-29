|
|
|
SUMNER (née Benson)
Louise Marie Passed away on 16th March 2019 after a long illness bravely borne, aged 53 years.
Wife of David, dearly loved
sister of Stephen, Philip, Bill and Martin and Julie (deceased),
dear sister-in-law of Bob, Jennifer, Celia, Edie and Allison, and beloved aunt of Caroline, David, Michael, Andrew, Richard, Glenn, Charles, Tom and Sam, and great aunt of Alexander, William, Harry, Reuben, Ada-Grace, and a very
special friend to many.
Precious forever are
our memories of you
Today, tomorrow,
our whole lives through,
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
Requiem Mass at
St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on
Wednesday 3rd April at 1.30pm,
prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Donations, if desired,
to The Christie Charity
(a charity which supported Louise for over 50 years)
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service, Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
