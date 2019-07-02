Home

Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Louisa Park

Louisa Park Notice
PARK On 23rd June 2019, peacefully at Willowbank Nursing Home
LOUISA ELIZABETH
aged 103 years.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard, dearly loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.

The funeral service and committal will be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 1:45pm.

All enquiries to Messrs. B. J. Watson 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 2, 2019
