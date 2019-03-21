|
|
|
BUTLER Louisa On Wednesday 6th March 2019, suddenly at her home,
Louie
Aged 79 years.
Much loved mum of Michelle and William and a dear nana of Craig, Nathan, Callum, Jordan and Mark.
'Will be sadly missed.'
The funeral service will take
place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for the R.S.P.C.A c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX. Tel (01524) 64023.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
