Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00
Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Claughton-on-Brock
Burial
Following Services
Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Claughton-on-Brock Cemetery
Louis Darbyshire Notice
Darbyshire Louis Passed away peacefully at home on 10th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Shirley; much beloved dad of Christopher, David, Stella and Carol; and a cherished grandad.
Louis will be sadly missed.
The Requiem Mass will be held at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Claughton-on-Brock, followed by Burial in the Church graveyard on Saturday
23rd February at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations received will be shared between Cancer Research UK
and Age UK.
All enquires to
Moons Funeral Service,
Rakes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
