DERBYSHIRE
(née Hindle) On the 26th August 2019, peacefully at
Marley Court Care Home
Lois
aged 91 years
Beloved wife of the late John, loving sister-in-law and auntie.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 5th September
at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019