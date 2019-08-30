Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Lois Derbyshire Notice
DERBYSHIRE
(née Hindle) On the 26th August 2019, peacefully at
Marley Court Care Home
Lois
aged 91 years
Beloved wife of the late John, loving sister-in-law and auntie.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 5th September
at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
