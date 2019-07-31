|
|
|
Robinson Linda
(Nee Roberts) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 25th July.
Loving wife and best friend of Peter, loving mum to David and Sarah, Sarah and Paul, devoted nana to Daisy, Alfie, Hannah, Spike, Felix, Tom and Amelie.
Loving sister of Aileen and Debbie.
Thank you for everything
you did for us.
There are no words to say how much you will be missed.
Funeral will be held on
Wednesday 7th August at 12.15pm at Preston Crematorium.
Afterwards at
Penwortham Golf Club.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Martin's
188 Tulketh Brow, Preston
01772 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019