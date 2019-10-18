|
|
|
Higham Suddenly, on 8th October 2019,
in hospital,
LINDA
Aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of
the late William (Bill),
loving and dear mother of Barry and Sharon, dear mother-in-law of Jacqueline and Jim (deceased).
Devoted grandma to Barry, Kenny, Lewis and Samantha and
loving great grandma.
'Loved, missed and
remembered always.'
'Too heartbroken for words,
my best friend, mum and gran.
In our hearts forever.
Sharon and Kenny xxx
'Love and miss you Mum,
always in our thoughts.'
Love Barry and Jackie xx
'Sleep tight Nan, love you always.'
Love Barry, Lewis and Samantha Xxxx
A Celebration of Linda's
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium,
on Wednesday 23rd October
at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be
sent to any animal charity.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019