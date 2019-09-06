|
|
|
CAIRNS (Nee WILCOCK) On 2nd September 2019,
in Finney House,
LINDA
Aged 71 years,
The dearly beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Darren and Jane, devoted daughter of Florence and Allan and a loving grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Wednesday 11th September
at 12.15 p.m.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019