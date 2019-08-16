Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Lilian Swords Notice
SWORDS On 10 th August 2019, in Preston Private Nursing Home.
Lilian
Aged 98 years.
A much loved Wife of the late William and rejoiced with Wilfred.
Loving Mum, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service and committal to take place at Preston Crematorium, on Thursday
22nd August at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Lilian are gratefully being received in favour of Derian House and North West Air Ambulance.

Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
