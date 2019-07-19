Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Lilian Nickson Notice
NICKSON Lilian Lilian, peacefully in her sleep
on 8th July 2019,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved Wife
of the late Chris.
Dearest Mum of Roland and
Auntie of Gillian and Sheila,
loving Grandma of
Joe and Alice.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at Preston
Crematorium, on Wednesday
24th July at 1.00pm.

In lieu of flowers;
donations in memory of
Lilian are gratefully being
received in favour of
Galloway's Society for the Blind.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
