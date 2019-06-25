|
|
|
HALLIWELL (nee Cass)
Lilian Peacefully in hospital on the
7th June 2019 aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mum of Brian and David, loving grandma of Alexander, James and Sarah and dear
sister of Florence.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
1st July 2019 at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Macular Society
c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Services,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
