Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Lilian Bolton

Lilian Bolton Notice
BOLTON Lilian Peacefully in hospital on
31st May 2019, aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved mother of
Gordon & Warren, and a loving grandma and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral Service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th June at 11.30am.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to NWBB
(North West Blood Bikes)
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel:744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
