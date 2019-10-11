Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Leslie Wildman Notice
WILDMAN On 4th October 2019
Peacefully in hospital.
Leslie
'Les'
Aged 77 Years
The beloved husband of Pauline,
& sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 17th July 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
