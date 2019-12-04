Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Mates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Mates

Notice

Leslie Mates Notice
MATES Leslie The family wish to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support at this sad time.
They would also like to thank everyone for the generous donations received for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
A Special thank you to Rev Ray Borg for conducting a lovely fitting funeral service, also Carol Rose for the music, to Bethany at The Bloom Room for the beautiful flowers and to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -