MATES Leslie The family wish to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support at this sad time.
They would also like to thank everyone for the generous donations received for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
A Special thank you to Rev Ray Borg for conducting a lovely fitting funeral service, also Carol Rose for the music, to Bethany at The Bloom Room for the beautiful flowers and to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019