|
|
|
MATES LESLIE Died peacefully at home on Saturday 9th November,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Glenis, dearly beloved dad of Gill, dear father in law of Barry,
the proud grandad of Vicki, Marc, Martin and Anthony and an extremely proud great grandad.
'Reunited with his beloved Glenis'
The funeral service will take
place at Christ Church,
Berry Lane, Longridge on
Friday 29th November at 1.30pm, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Macmillan Cancer Support'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019