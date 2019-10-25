Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Whittle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Whittle

Notice Condolences

Lesley Whittle Notice
WHITTLE On 18th October 2019
peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Lesley Ann
aged 53 years
Beloved partner of Adrian,
dearly loved daughter
of Lilian and Harry (dec),
loving sister of Andrew and
a dearly loved friend
of Sam and Tom.
Gone but never forgotten.

Funeral Service will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 31st October
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable
to MIND c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.