|
|
|
WHITTLE On 18th October 2019
peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Lesley Ann
aged 53 years
Beloved partner of Adrian,
dearly loved daughter
of Lilian and Harry (dec),
loving sister of Andrew and
a dearly loved friend
of Sam and Tom.
Gone but never forgotten.
Funeral Service will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 31st October
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable
to MIND c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019