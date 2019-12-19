Home

BRANDWOOD On 13th December 2019.
Peacefully after a long illness.
Lesley Victoria
Aged 77 Years
Much loved wife of David (deceased),
beloved mum of Adrian,
loved gran of Alexandria,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.
Funeral Service at
St. Leonard's Church,
Walton-Le-Dale
on Friday 3rd January 2020
at 1.15 p.m.
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice' c/o
the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019
