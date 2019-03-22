|
|
|
GARDNER Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
Leo
aged 86 years, who died peacefully on 6th March 2019 .
Beloved husband of the late Brenda, dearly loved dad of Susan and Karen, father-in-law to Roger and Ian, loving grandad of Max, and devoted brother of Joan.
At peace
Requiem Mass at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Thursday 28th March at 10.30am, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
The Macular Society or Derian House c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More