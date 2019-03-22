Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30
St Oswald's RC Church
Longton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Gardner

Notice Condolences

Leo Gardner Notice
GARDNER Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
Leo
aged 86 years, who died peacefully on 6th March 2019 .
Beloved husband of the late Brenda, dearly loved dad of Susan and Karen, father-in-law to Roger and Ian, loving grandad of Max, and devoted brother of Joan.
At peace
Requiem Mass at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Thursday 28th March at 10.30am, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
The Macular Society or Derian House c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.