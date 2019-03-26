|
|
|
RAMSEY Lee On 19th March 2019,
aged 49 years.
The dearly loved son of Julie and Colin (deceased), brother to Kay.
The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 29th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
