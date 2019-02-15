|
TURNER Lawrence Aged 70 years.
Passed away suddenly in hospital on the 5th of February 2019.
Reunited with his beloved
wife Rosaleen.
Loving dad to
Martin, John and Katy.
Father in law to Sarah and Ian
and a wonderful grandad to Lauryn, Tommy, Declan,
Eva and Lucy.
Never more than a thought away
Devoted companion to Ann and her family Hazel and Amanda.
Funeral Service at
St. Mary Magdalens RC Church, Penwortham on Thursday
21st February at 10.30am prior to interment in Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley Penwotham Funeral Service
96 Leyland Road, Penwortham.
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
