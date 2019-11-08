|
|
|
JOHNSON Peacefully, on 31st October 2019,
in hospital,
surrounded by her family,
LAVINIA
Aged 81 years,
The dearly loved wife of
the late John (Jack) Johnson,
loving mum of Johnny, Peter, Mark and Christine, dear mother-in-law of Della, Linda, Jeanette and Colin, devoted grandma to John
and Stacey, Peter, Mark,
David and Helen, and Alice and Katherine and great grandma
to Evie, Oscar and Jack.
'A daily thought,
A silent tear,
A constant wish,
That you were here.'
A Celebration of Lavinia's life will be held at Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 15th November at
3.15 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent for 'British Lung Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019