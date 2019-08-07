|
|
|
GREAVES On 2nd August 2019
Peacefully at home
Laura
Aged 65 Years.
The beloved wife of Michael,
loving mum to Joanne & Hayley,
mother in law to Neil & Graham,
devoted nana to Poppy, Harry, Finley & Jude
and sadly missed by all
her family & friends.
Funeral Service at
Brindle St James' Church
on Friday 16th August 2019
at 10.30 a.m,
followed by private committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice' or 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019