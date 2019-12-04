|
BEESLEY Kirsty Who died on Friday
29th November, aged 43 years.
Beloved daughter of Bob and Anne, much loved mum of Ruby, Lexi and Louis, sister of Carl, auntie of George and sister-in-law of Jenny.
Loving you always,
forgetting you never.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 10.45am. No mourning dress required, bright colours preferred.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
' Young Epilepsy'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors. 219 Tag Lane, Ingol.
Tel 01772 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019