Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kirsty Beesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirsty Beesley

Notice Condolences

Kirsty Beesley Notice
BEESLEY Kirsty Who died on Friday
29th November, aged 43 years.
Beloved daughter of Bob and Anne, much loved mum of Ruby, Lexi and Louis, sister of Carl, auntie of George and sister-in-law of Jenny.
Loving you always,
forgetting you never.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 10.45am. No mourning dress required, bright colours preferred.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
' Young Epilepsy'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors. 219 Tag Lane, Ingol.
Tel 01772 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -