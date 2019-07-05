Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church
Bamber Bridge
Kenneth Moss Notice
MOSS On 29th June 2019
Peacefully at Home
KENNETH
'Ken'
Aged 81 Years
The beloved husband of Teresa,
dearly loved dad of
Damian & Justine,
father in law of Cheryl & Stephen,
dear grandad to Kenny & Holly.
'Peacefully Sleeping'
Funeral Service at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church,
Bamber Bridge,
on Tuesday 16th July 2019
at 2.00 p.m.
followed by Interment in the Churchyard
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
