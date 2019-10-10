Home

Kenneth James Notice
JAMES Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday 29th September 2019, aged 95 years.
Kenneth
Loving Father, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
His funeral service will take place at St. Bernadette's Church, Bowerham, Lancaster, on Wednesday 16th October at 11:00am, followed by burial at
St. Peter's Church in Scorton.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Mary's Meals.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ. Tel: 01524 64650.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019
