Foster Kenneth It is with great sadness that the family of
Kenneth Foster
(Ken)
aged 93,
Formerly of Port William & Isle of Whithorn, announce that he peacefully passed away on Monday 15th July 2019, at Fleet Valley Nursing Home, Gatehouse of Fleet.
Beloved husband of the late Jean and a much loved Dad of Alison & David & grandad of Myles & Daisy.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 26th July in Gatehouse of Fleet Parish Church at 12.15, followed by a cremation at
Roucan Loch, Dumfries.
No flowers please, but if so desired donations to the Riverside Centre, Newton Stewart may be given at the service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2019