|
|
|
DUNN On 10th December 2019
Peacefully at Euxton Park
Kenneth Graham
'Ken'
Aged 95 years
The beloved husband
of Marion (deceased)
dearly loved dad of Lynn & Lesley
father-in-law of Steve & Nick
dear grandad to Nicola & Sarah
Great-grandad to Ellie,
Hannah, Thomas, Lucie,
William & Elizabeth.
'Reunited'
'Good night, God Bless'
Funeral service at
St. Leonard's Church
Walton-Le-Dale at 10:30am
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 30th December 2019.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'MIND' c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019