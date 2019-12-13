Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Dunn

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Dunn Notice
DUNN On 10th December 2019
Peacefully at Euxton Park
Kenneth Graham
'Ken'
Aged 95 years
The beloved husband
of Marion (deceased)
dearly loved dad of Lynn & Lesley
father-in-law of Steve & Nick
dear grandad to Nicola & Sarah
Great-grandad to Ellie,
Hannah, Thomas, Lucie,
William & Elizabeth.
'Reunited'
'Good night, God Bless'
Funeral service at
St. Leonard's Church
Walton-Le-Dale at 10:30am
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 30th December 2019.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'MIND' c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -