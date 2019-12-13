|
|
|
'Ken'
CITTIE
Kenneth Edgar In loving memory
Died 8th December, aged 91.
Husband of Barbara,
father, grandfather and
great grandfather.
A wonderful man and
legendary detective.
He will be greatly missed.
He lived life to the full.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 20th December at 11.30am at St Lawrence Church, Barton, reception to follow at
The Roebuck, Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, PR3 0RE and 3.15pm for those who want to attend the Preston Crematorium.
Donations in lieu to
St Lawrence's Church.
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston
PR3 0YA Tel 01995 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019