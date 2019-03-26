|
|
|
HULL On 15th March 2019,
Ken, aged 82 years.
Loving brother of Tom, George
and Lawrence (all deceased)
Ivy, Marie, Teresa, Cath and Rita.
Will be dearly missed by
all his sisters.
The Funeral will take place on Monday 1st April at
Preston Crematorium at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6TP, Tel. 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More