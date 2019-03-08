|
EDGAR Ken Former UCLAN
Chemistry Lecturer.
After a long illness, Ken died
on 4th March, aged 83 years.
Beloved and loving husband of Lesley. Adored father of Bridget and Jon. Sadly missed
grandfather of Liam, Freya,
Steven, Rachel and Daniel.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Ken to Alzheimer's Society or Parkinson's UK .
Informal dress welcome.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
