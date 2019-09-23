Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
13:30
St. Gregory's Church
Kelly Lee Notice
LEE On September 11th 2019
Kelly Ann aged 44 years
Loving mum of Dom, Dan, Chan and Jay. Dear nanny to Gracie, Kyla, Archie and Dom. Loving wife to Chris. Daughter to Viv and sister to Keith and Shell (both deceased). Dearly loved by many and dearly missed by all.
Rest in peace.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Gregory's Church on Wednesday September 25th at 1:30pm followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MND Preston c/o and all enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019
