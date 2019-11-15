|
|
|
SEED On 11th November 2019,
at his home,
KEITH
Aged 87 years.
Dearly loved and will
be sadly missed by
Sue, Dave, Kath and families.
A Celebration of Keith's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Friday 22nd November at 1.00 p.m.
Mourning attire unnecessary.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for either 'R. N. I. B.'
or 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019