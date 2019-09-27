|
|
|
JACKSON Keith Passed away peacefully on
22nd September 2019,
aged 75 years.
Much loved Husband of Elaine, dear Dad of Lisa and Amanda, Father-in-law of Michael,
loving Grandad of Joshua, Felicity and Kieran and Brother of Elsie, Joan, Tom, Gordon and Karen.
Keith will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at St. Helen's Church, Overton,
on Friday 4th October at 2.15pm, followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only by request please, however, the family are gratefully receiving donations in favour of Parkinson's UK (Preston).
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019