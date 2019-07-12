|
|
|
GARDNER On 5th July 2019 suddenly but peacefully in Ambleside
KEITH
aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of the late Susan. Dearly loved father of Sheryl, Lee, Neil and Nicola.
Loving father in law of
Janet and Rebecca.
Devoted grandad and
great grandad.
Much loved brother in law of Christopher and Olive.
Funeral service and committal will take place on Tuesday 16th July at 10.45am at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Motor Neurone Disease Association
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019