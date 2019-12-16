Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Keith Bowman Notice
BOWMAN On 10th December 2019
Surrounded by his family.
KEITH
Aged 68 Years

Beloved partner of
Gabbie (deceased),
dearly loved dad of
Hayley & Russell,
Nick & Sophie and a much
loved grandad of Oliver.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at
1.30 p.m
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 16, 2019
