|
|
|
BOWMAN On 10th December 2019
Surrounded by his family.
KEITH
Aged 68 Years
Beloved partner of
Gabbie (deceased),
dearly loved dad of
Hayley & Russell,
Nick & Sophie and a much
loved grandad of Oliver.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at
1.30 p.m
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 16, 2019