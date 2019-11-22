Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Penwortham
55 Liverpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR1 9XD
01772 748 244
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00
St Leonard's Church
BROWN
Kaydie - Leigh Isobel
It is with deep sadness that the family of Kaydie - Leigh Isobel share the devastating news that their princess grew her angel wings and rose to Heaven on 12th November 2019, aged just 10 years old.

A very precious Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Auntie, Cousin and much loved friend to all who knew her both personally and through Kaydie's Voice.

A celebration of Kaydie's life will be held at St Leonard's Church on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 11am then on to Preston Crematorium for the committal.

God must need another angel,
Around the throne tonight,
Your love lives on inside of us,
And we will hold on tight,
It's not our place to question,
Only God knows why,
We're just jealous of the angels,
Around the throne tonight.
Love Mummy, Daddy and Jayden XXX

All enquiries to
Penwortham Co-op Funeralcare, 55 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham PR1 9XD
Tel: 01772 748244
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019
