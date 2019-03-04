|
PHILIPS Katie After a long illness Katie
sadly passed away at home
on the 24th February 2019
aged 43 years
Beloved Wife, Daughter,
Sister, Mother and Grandma.
To my beautiful wife.
The one I shared my hopes,
my dreams,
my every waking moment
'Life will never be the
same without you'
In memory of Katie
donations will be gratefully
received to support 'Headway'
The funeral will take place
at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 8th March at 1.45pm
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
Blackpool Road
Preston, PR2-1HY
01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
