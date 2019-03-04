Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Katy Philips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katy Philips

Notice Condolences

Katy Philips Notice
PHILIPS Katie After a long illness Katie
sadly passed away at home
on the 24th February 2019
aged 43 years
Beloved Wife, Daughter,
Sister, Mother and Grandma.
To my beautiful wife.
The one I shared my hopes,
my dreams,
my every waking moment
'Life will never be the
same without you'
In memory of Katie
donations will be gratefully
received to support 'Headway'
The funeral will take place
at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 8th March at 1.45pm
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
Blackpool Road
Preston, PR2-1HY
01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.