BLEZARD KATY MARIE
'BLEZ' On November 8th 2019
Katy sadly passed away at home
aged 27 years.
The much loved and treasured youngest daughter of Christine and Andrew, cherished sister of Lucy and sister-in-law of John,
a beloved granddaughter, niece, cousin and dear friend to so many.
Katy was a happy and bubbly character with a huge heart who will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service to celebrate Katy's life will be held at 12.00noon on Thursday 21st November at St.Bartholomew's Church, Chipping, followed by a funeral reception at the Sun Inn, Chipping. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Katy may be made to Longridge Hockey Club, and the family's chosen Endometriosis charity.
The family would like to express that hockey kit, uniform and bright colours are all welcome and encouraged at the service.
All enquiries to Annabel at
Co-op Funeralcare
Tel: 07739044711.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019