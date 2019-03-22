Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Kathryn Bannister Notice
BANNISTER On 11th March 2019, at
Oaklands Nursing Home, Garstang
and formerly of Stanley Grange,
Samlesbury,

KATHRYN
Aged 61 years.

The dearly loved daughter of the late Alfred and Betty Bannister, loving sister of Judith and Nick and a dear aunt and great aunt.

A Celebration of Kathryn's
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 1st April at 10.45 a.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Oaklands Nursing Home, Garstang' c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
