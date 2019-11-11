|
|
|
THOMPSON On 7th November 2019
Kathleen
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Jimmy (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Sara & John,
mother-in-law of Steve & Cathy,
loving gran to David,
Daniel & Shaun, and
great grandma of Theo,
dear sister to Jim.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherines Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 11, 2019