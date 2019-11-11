Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Thompson

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Thompson Notice
THOMPSON On 7th November 2019
Kathleen
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Jimmy (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Sara & John,
mother-in-law of Steve & Cathy,
loving gran to David,
Daniel & Shaun, and
great grandma of Theo,
dear sister to Jim.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherines Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -