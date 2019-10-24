Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ratcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ratcliffe

Notice

Kathleen Ratcliffe Notice
RATCLIFFE Kathleen
(Kath) Amanda and family would like
to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues
for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, flowers and support received
at this very sad time.
A very special thank you
to the doctors and nurses at
Royal Preston Hospital and to
Meadow Bank Care Home
for their loving care of Kath.
Finally, thank you to Ken Howles
for his kind ministrations and to
H & G Wilde for dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.