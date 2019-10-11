Home

H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Kathleen Ratcliffe Notice
RATCLIFFE (née Knowles)
Kathleen
(Kath) Passed away on 6th October 2019, peacefully in hospital.
Dearly loved mum and best friend of Amanda also Carolyn and Elizabeth (both deceased),
much loved mother-in-law of Mark and a devoted nanna to Jacob.

Never more than a thought away,
Loved and rembered every day.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young)
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
